Villarreal coach Marcelino pleased with Atletico Madrid draw

Villarreal coach Marcelino was pleased after their 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid on Monday night.

Villarreal had a 2-1 lead before former striker Alexander Sorloth struck the equaliser for the visitors.

Marcelino said: "There has been a lot of equality in everything. It is a shame not to have gone into the break with an advantage.

"I am grateful and proud of the game we played against a great team. The level we gave today strengthens us."

Marcelino also stated that until the market closes the team's options will not be known.

"There are four games left in the competition and we and all the teams are in a complicated situation. There are 12 points and we have to get the maximum possible.

"When the squad is closed we will see if we are capable of making a good team, more solid and competitive than the last season," he argued.