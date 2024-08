Atletico Madrid option emerges for Barcelona defender Lenglet

Atletico Madrid have emerged as an option for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet.

El Partidazo de COPE says Atlético Madrid are once again pushing for the signing of Lenglet.

Advertisement Advertisement

Atlético have already agreed terms with the centre-back, but are waiting for Barca to name their price.

Villarreal have wanted to sign Lenglet, but he is said to be waiting for Atlético.

Lenglet spent last season on-loan with Aston Villa.