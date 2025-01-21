Villarreal coach Marcelino happy with victory over Mallorca: Great first-half

Villarreal coach Marcelino was left delighted with his players after their 4-0 rout of Real Mallorca.

Logan Costa, Alex Baena, Dani Parejo and Yeremy Pino struck the goals for Villarreal on Monday night, leaving Marcelino proud.

Had you ever experienced four goals in seven minutes?

“I don’t remember ever experiencing that. We had some extraordinary minutes of play and success because the truth is that the goals were all very good, but it’s not normal either. It turned out like this, we are very satisfied with the result, with the team’s play, with not having conceded and it is an indicator for this second half of the level of play and the commitment that has always been there.”

How do you explain what happened in the match?

“Villarreal were very good in the first half, very good, from the start. Having absolute control of the match, the rival did not push us until the end, with an opportunity that Luiz saved. We had more chances to score than those four goals, we won because we played very well, when you defend well, you attack well, we came out with a lot of precision, with a lot of speed, with a lot of players arriving at the rival area. And when that happens and we are successful, it seals a good result.”

This victory gives the team a lot of confidence:

"We had gone three games without a win at home, we had a very difficult month of December because we were short of players we didn't have available. Today we were accurate, we had the will, we have ten games in the second half and we have to change our tendency here. And we had to change the dynamic of the goals conceded. If we change that dynamic we are taking the first step, we are improving at the back and that will give us the opportunity to win many points."

Action in which Baena hits Valjent?

"I saw it and it seems to me like a crash without more. I didn't see any elbow or bad intentions or anything. It's a crash, it's more shoulder to shoulder, maybe one of them was stronger. I don't think it was very serious."