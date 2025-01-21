Mallorca coach Arrasate on Villarreal thrashing: I could've changed entire team at halftime

Real Mallorca coach Jagoba Arrasate admitted disappointment after their 4-0 thrashing at Villarreal.

Logan Costa, Alex Baena, Dani Parejo and Yeremy Pino struck the goals for Villarreal on Monday night.

Arraste said afterwards: "I can't even stand myself. We played a very bad game. We were no match for Villarreal. The game slipped away from us in a few minutes.

"It's difficult to explain and understand but it happened. It's our fault, we have to wake up. I'm the first to do so."

On making four changes at half-time, he also stated: "First the coach had to be changed and then everyone else. I could have changed the whole team."