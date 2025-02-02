Villarreal coach Marcelino delighted with rout of Valladolid: But fans can't expect five goals every week

Villarreal coach Marcelino sought to ease expectations after their 5-1 rout of Real Valladolid on Saturday.

Ayoze Perez, Pape Gueye, Santi Comesana, Thiero Barry and Denis Suarez struck on the day.

Marcelino said afterwards: “We are very happy with our performance in these home games. But people should not get used to us scoring four or five goals every week. But in the first half we had a bad time. The opponent pressed us well and we were not at our level.

"A brilliant move by Ayoze unblocked the game and, before the second half, we had four or five very clear chances. The home team must be intense and fluid and until that 40th minute we were not. The second half was extraordinary and we did what we are capable of doing. Those who came on maintained their level, and that is for the second half.

“At the beginning of the season we also had very good numbers. Now we are more reliable at the back despite the goal we conceded. In the last few games we have been more reliable off the ball. It is crucial for us to be able to achieve this. December was very complicated, we were left with few offensive players, but they have recovered and that is to the benefit of the team.”

On late market additions, Marcelino added: “I am very happy with what I have. There may be a surprise when someone leaves, as we saw on Friday and some of us got a little more nervous, but everyone has to look for the best. It is possible that a player with whom there has been an agreement for some time could come, but we will see the situation with his club.

"And we don't know if there could be a surprise, but the squad is very good. Coaches don't handle these periods very well, but we have to live with it. We are in a good club with a good squad. What more can we ask for?”