Vidal and Osasuna part ways

Nacho Vidal has broken his contract with Osasuna by mutual consent.

After six-and-a-half seasons, Vidal is leaving Osasuna this week as a free agent. His contract was due to expire in June.

Vidal originally joined Osasuna from Valencia.

Osasuna stated today: "Nacho Vidal is part of a group of players who have contributed in a very relevant way to the growth of Club Atlético Osasuna in recent years.

"The entity wants to thank him for his professionalism and behavior, which have been exemplary during his cycle as a rojillo, and wish him the best of luck in his future professional challenges."