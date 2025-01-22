AC Milan making move for Real Madrid midfielder Guler

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
AC Milan are making a move for Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler.

Turkish transfer journalist Ekrem Konur is reporting that Milan are seeking talks for the 19-year-old.

The Italian giants want to secure a loan with a permanent purchase option in the summer.

New Milan coach Sérgio Conceiçao is of the opinion that Güler would fit perfectly into his system.

Guler, 19, is on a contract that runs until the summer of 2029.

Mentions
LaLigaGuler ArdaAC MilanReal MadridSerie AFootball Transfers
