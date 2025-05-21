Tribal Football
Victor casts doubt on Barcelona stay
Pau Victor has hinted he could be on the move from Barcelona this summer.

The striker was signed only last summer permanently from Girona, having spent last season on-loan with Barca Atletic.

Victor has since broken into the senior team this term, though hints he may be leaving over the coming months.

He said, "As players, we're ambitious; we always want more.

"I haven't thought about the future yet; there's a very important match in Bilbao left, which we want to win. Then we'll talk to the club and come to the decision we need to make.

"But we haven't thought about anything yet, and I'm very focused on the present."

