Veliz up for Espanyol clash with Real Sociedad

Alejo Veliz says he's up for Espanyol's clash with Real Sociedad this weekend.

The Argentine striker is on-loan at Espanyol from Tottenham and made his debut in defeat at Real Valladolid last week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Veliz said: “I am very eager to play at home. From the videos I have seen and from what my teammates have told me, it is very nice to play in the stadium. Eager for that and to win. The team wants to win and we are working hard for it.

"I'm really looking forward to it and I hope everything turns out in the best way on Saturday."

Veliz continued: “I feel more confident, more loose.

"I'm going to try to improve this week to try to give more of myself."