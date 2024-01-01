Tribal Football
Most Read
Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go
Barcelona chief Deco: Williams rejected us
CLOSER? Man Utd and PSG reach Ugarte terms
Rene Meulensteen exclusive: Man Utd buying Ugarte; finding Shaw replacement; a new role for Lisandro?

Veliz up for Espanyol clash with Real Sociedad

Veliz up for Espanyol clash with Real Sociedad
Veliz up for Espanyol clash with Real Sociedad
Veliz up for Espanyol clash with Real SociedadLaLiga
Alejo Veliz says he's up for Espanyol's clash with Real Sociedad this weekend.

The Argentine striker is on-loan at Espanyol from Tottenham and made his debut in defeat at Real Valladolid last week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Veliz said: “I am very eager to play at home. From the videos I have seen and from what my teammates have told me, it is very nice to play in the stadium. Eager for that and to win. The team wants to win and we are working hard for it.

"I'm really looking forward to it and I hope everything turns out in the best way on Saturday."

Veliz continued: “I feel more confident, more loose.

"I'm going to try to improve this week to try to give more of myself."

Mentions
LaLigaVeliz AlejoEspanyolReal SociedadTottenham
Related Articles
DONE DEAL Espanyol sign Tottenham striker Veliz
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
UNCOVERED: How LaLiga's academy system led to Euros glory for Spain