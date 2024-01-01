Vazquez: With Mbappe, Real Madrid destined for beautiful year

Real Madrid veteran Lucas Vazquez admits he's enjoyed his first weeks with new teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe struck his first LaLiga goals with a brace in Sunday's 2-0 win against Real Betis.

Vazquez said on Monday: "He is a spectacular player, he has shown it for many years that he has tremendous talent. We are very happy that he is in our team and we hope that he scores many more goals.

“I predict a very beautiful year, with a lot of motivation and desire to win many titles.

"We want to achieve the things that we all deserve."