Mbappe "very happy" with winning Real Madrid home debut
Kylian Mbappe was delighted making a winning home debut for Real Madrid.

Mbappe featured as Real defeated Real Valladolid on Sunday.

After the 3-0 win, the France striker said: "It was a great moment, I'm very happy to have started at the Bernabéu with a win and the three points.

"It was a great night. The fans were great. Thanks to everyone for this moment, for supporting the team and me.

"We wanted to win the first game, we're delighted and we just want more. Playing in this stadium is a dream come true, but we now have a game on Thursday and we want to win again."

