Deschamps happy Mbappe off the mark at Real Madrid

France coach Didier Deschamps is happy seeing Kylian Mbappe off the mark for Real Madrid.

Mbappe scored his first goals in LaLiga with a brace in the 2-0 win against Real Betis on Sunday.

Deschamps said at his France media conference today: "I'm happy for him, although he scored in his first game, in the European Super Cup.

"Kylian sets very high standards. Carlo Ancelotti was not worried. Neither was I. What happened last night is very good.

"He will join us with a smile. Later, being in the French team, in another context, with other players, is usually a break that suits many players."