Tribal Football
Most Read
Fenerbahce vice-president Ilicali: We promised Amrabat to Mourinho
Barcelona release statement over 'Deco resignation' reports
Guler throws wobbler as Real Madrid defeat Betis
Beckham Jr hangs up boots at Brentford

Deschamps happy Mbappe off the mark at Real Madrid

Deschamps happy Mbappe off the mark at Real Madrid
Deschamps happy Mbappe off the mark at Real Madrid
Deschamps happy Mbappe off the mark at Real MadridLaLiga
France coach Didier Deschamps is happy seeing Kylian Mbappe off the mark for Real Madrid.

Mbappe scored his first goals in LaLiga with a brace in the 2-0 win against Real Betis on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Deschamps said at his France media conference today: "I'm happy for him, although he scored in his first game, in the European Super Cup.

"Kylian sets very high standards. Carlo Ancelotti   was not worried. Neither was I. What happened last night is very good.

"He will join us with a smile. Later, being in the French team, in another context, with other players, is usually a break that suits many players." 

Mentions
LaLigaMbappe KylianReal Madrid
Related Articles
Mbappe "very happy" with winning Real Madrid home debut
Vinicius Jr pledges his future to Real Madrid: I want to make history here
Dario Felman column: Mbappe won't have it easy at Real Madrid; Atletico Madrid's best market; what Chelsea can expect from Anselmino