Vazquez happy with victory in landmark Real Madrid game

Real Madrid wing-back Lucas Vazquez was happy scoring in victory over Alaves.

The 3-2 win marked Vazquez's 250th LaLiga appearance for Real.

Advertisement Advertisement

He later said: "We're happy with the win. We put in a great performance until the 80th minute. Two concentration lapses led to two goals and we had to hang on a bit more than we should have done.

"We deserved a better ending with the performance we'd put in, but we have to look on the bright side and we've done a lot of things right."

On his first minute goal, he continued: "It was the start of the game and I saw the move clearly, Vini Jr. was coming to the byline and I was going to see it. I'm happy to help the team with this goal.

"The coach asks us to be direct, we're a very quick team in transitions. We're on the up, we're playing better and better. We all want to keep getting better so that we can reach the key part of the season in the best possible shape".