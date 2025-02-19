Valverde urges Guler to be patient about Real Madrid chance

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Fede Valverde insists Arda Guler can succeed with Real Madrid.

The Turkish youngster is again being linked with a move away given his lack of regular minutes this season.

But Valverde insists: "He is spectacular. He is a young player who has just arrived here. He has a great future at Real Madrid. It is fantastic for us to have him here.

"He has all the qualities to succeed at this club, to make an impact at Real Madrid. I went through the same thing when I came here. Many young players had to go out on loan, sit on the bench, wait for more minutes… But it makes you grow."

The 19-year-old has a contract with Real Madrid that runs until the summer of 2029.

