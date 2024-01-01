Valverde proud scoring in Real Madrid Super Cup victory

Fede Valverde was proud scoring in Real Madrid's UEFA Super Cup victory over Atalanta.
Valverde and Kylian Mbappe struck the goals for Real in last night's 2-0 win.
Valverde said, "It's a tremendous source of pride and motivation to inherit the number of a person I admire very much.
"Today I dedicate the goal to Kroos and my wife, who is always there for me. Now it's time to enjoy it with the fans and my team-mates.
"For many of the players it was our first game and we'd only had a few training sessions. It was going to be difficult and that's how it was, but we pulled it off as a group. Atalanta did very well in the first half, but with our first goal they opened up a little bit."
He added, "I hope we can continue to enjoy Vinicius and Bellingham in games like today. We'll be at the back running for them."