Real Madrid fullback Carvajal: We want this Super Cup trophy

Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal says they're determined to begin the new season with a trophy.

Real meet Atalanta tonight in Warsaw for the UEFA Super Cup.

Advertisement Advertisement

Carvajal said, "We're heading into it full of hunger and excitement. It's going to be the curtain-raiser for the whole squad. We know that kicking off the season with a title breeds confidence. We're facing a big challenge against good opposition tomorrow and we'll have to do a good job to win the game.

“I've had a nice break on holiday after an amazing season but this is relentless and we have another trophy to play for tomorrow, before another season full of new challenges. Team trophies are my main focus, individual accolades come second. It's always nice to pick up the odd individual award, but I'm focused on tomorrow and lifting another trophy for Real Madrid.”

On new teammate Kylian Mbappé, Carvajal said: “I've had to suffer against him a few times but now he's on my team, I can confirm he's an unbelievable player and he's sure to help us have a fantastic season.”

The fullback also had a word for the football calender.

“It makes no sense at all. I repeat what I have said before. It's impossible for us to keep performing at an optimum level, delivering good performances, with so much travelling, the Intercontinental Cup, the Super Club World Cup, which takes you half way around the world when the season finishes to another continent, and with International games in between. If we make it all the way in every tournament, it's simply impossible to play 72 games. The appropriate bodies should analyse this. The games are dropping in quality and we and our families suffer for it."