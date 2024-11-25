Valverde delighted as Sancet hits Athletic winner against Real Sociedad

Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde was pleased after edging the derby against Real Sociedad.

Athletic won 1-0 through a first-half goal from Oihan Sancet, leaving Valverde pleased to take the points.

Win with effort:

“There are situations and many games where nothing seems to happen, but there is always something that is about to happen and it is the situations that you have to avoid. In the second period there hasn't been much play due to the pressure the two teams were under in the game."

The start of the match:

“Yes one team goes up the other has to go down and it's always about imposing yourself on the rival. We have created chances in that period and have scored. Then everything has been more even."

Victories after League stoppages:

“The derbies are always special, although they are the same three points as other games and there is still one world. The derbi has an emotional component of rivalry, in which we are all at 1,000. You have to enjoy it as much as you can. It's up to us, but the two teams are very close."

Reinforcement to play in Europe:

“They are different competitions. Now we have a unbeatable opportunity to win and be very well placed, but then you have to connect to the League again. After Europe it costs us and we are going to have to put our batteries back in."

Sancet's numbers:

“It is important for all players to have good numbers. That adds up a lot. I had doubts with him as with Guruzeta or Berenguer because they came from physical problems.

"He is an important player and between the lines gives us a lot."

