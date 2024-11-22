BASQUE DERBY: Athletic Bilbao face Real Sociedad with both teams in flying form

Athletic Club and Real Sociedad are preparing to face off in Sunday’s BASQUE DERBY, with the former just two points ahead in the standings ahead of kick-off.

This is one of the most important matches of the LALIGA EA SPORTS season and both clubs arrive in good form, aiming to take all three points to give their respective cities and fanbases the local bragging rights.

This Matchday 14 fixture is the 155th BASQUE DERBY in LALIGA EA SPORTS. In the overall head-to-head record between Los Leones and Los Txuri-urdin, there is a slight advantage for the team from Bilbao, as they’ve won 62 times, while the San Sebastián side have won 53 times and the other 39 have ended in a draw. In terms of goals scored in these clashes, Los Rojiblancos also dominate with 250 goals scored and 208 conceded. As such, Athletic Club come out on top when looking at their historical stats against Real Sociedad, but the form book won’t matter for much when the ball gets rolling on Sunday.

The Copa del Rey final marked a before and after in the BASQUE DERBY

Despite the fact that Athletic Club have a better head-to-head record, the most important derby of recent times was won by Real Sociedad. That was when these clubs met in a Copa del Rey final on April 3rd 2021 at the Estadio de La Cartuja, with La Real winning 1-0 against Los Rojiblancos courtesy of a penalty converted by Mikel Oyarzabal. Not only was that a special final because it was a derby, but it was also an emotional one given that it was held a year after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Losing that final was a major blow for Athletic Club, but they bounced back well and won the Copa del Rey last season, defeating RCD Mallorca on penalties and ending a four-decade drought in that competition. Having both become Copa del Rey champions in recent times, it’s fair to say that these clubs are in good sporting and financial health, as they’ve established themselves among the best of LALIGA EA SPORTS.

Basque Derby LaLiga

Iñaki and Nico Williams vs Take Kubo and Mikel Oyarzabal

There will be several individual duels to pay attention to in this one. In attack, the Williams brothers will be leading the line for Athletic Club, while Take Kubo and Mikel Oyarzabal will do so for Real Sociedad. With the Williams brothers, their speed in space and their quality in the final third has made the difference in the BASQUE DERBY in the past, while Kubo and Oyarzabal also have the skill and quality to make in impact in front of goal.

Oihan Sancet, as Athletic Club’s top scorer with four goals, can’t be ignored either, while Luka Sučić has become an important player already in LALIGA EA SPORTS since joining Real Sociedad. Others such as Álex Berenguer and Yuri Berchiche for Athletic Club, or Sergio Goméz and Sheraldo Becker for Real Sociedad, are also worth paying attention to.

Curiously, several members of Luis de la Fuente’s Spanish national team will be going up against each other in this match. Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Oyarzabal, Álex Remiro, Dani Vivian and Nico Williams, as well as Unai Simón, who will miss out through injury, were champions with Spain at Euro 2024 yet will now face each other this weekend.

Ernesto Valverde and Imanol Alguacil: Two brave and attacking coaches

Athletic Club and Real Sociedad have many stylistic similarities, such as pressing high up the pitch and stealing the ball in advanced areas. This is precisely the kind of tactic that helped Real Sociedad defeat FC Barcelona in the previous round of action, recording a memorable victory over the LALIGA EA SPORTS leaders.

Athletic Club are also known for pressing high up the pitch, while they are strong and intense in their individual duels, especially in the air. In recent times, coach Ernesto Valverde has managed to add control in the middle too, with players such as Beñat Prados.

The match really should be a spectacle, especially as these two teams are separated by just two points in the table and they’ve both been in good form of late. The BASQUE DERBY is always viewed as a chance to make a statement and to climb further up the standings, so it’ll be fascinating to see who comes out on top. Los Leones will have the support of their fans at San Mamés, but Real Sociedad have shown on many an occasion that they can win away at Athletic Club. It’s all to play for!

