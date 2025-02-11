Valles and Las Palmas officially part ways

Alvaro Valles and Las Palmas have officially parted ways.

After six and a half years, the goalkeeper has now left Las Palmas after agreement over the termination of his contract was reached on Monday.

Valles had been frozen out this season after a summer move to Real Betis fell through.

Now a free agent, he is expected to eventually commit to Betis.

However, with Betis' squad now full, Valles is set to move to Seville and train away from the club before being clear to join them at the end of the season.