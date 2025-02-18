Real Valladolid sack coach Cocca after eight games

Real Valladolid have sacked coach Diego Cocca.

Cocca was dismissed on Monday after Sunday's home defeat to Sevilla.

Cocca leaves Real Valladolid after eight matches, with a single victor, against Real Betis, and seven defeats, one of them in the Copa del Rey against Ourense CF, a team two divisions lower, in the round of 32.

As with Cocca's predecessor Paulo Pezzolano's dismissal, the replacement is Álvaro Rubio.

Rubio is Valladolid B's coach and steps up again to take charge of senior duties in a caretaker's role.