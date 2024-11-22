Quickfire double sees Getafe defeat Valladolid in LaLiga

Getafe secured a crucial 2-0 victory over fellow strugglers Real Valladolid to bring their five-game winless run in La Liga to an end in timely fashion.

Both sides were desperate to return from the international break with a victory as they looked to start moving away from their precarious positions in the table. The hosts would have taken confidence from Valladolid having the leakiest defence in La Liga, however it was the visitors who had the better chances in the first half.

They could, and perhaps should have taken the lead with 10 minutes on the clock when Luis Perez squared to the unmarked Mamadou Sylla, who somehow missed the ball completely and saw a great chance go begging.

Just after the half hour, Valladolid came agonisingly close to taking the lead when Raul Moro did well to just about keep the ball in play and delivered a cross from the byline which found Sylla, but the striker was thwarted by goalkeeper David Soria who reacted sharply to get across and make the save to just about do enough to prevent the ball from crossing the line.

With seven yellow cards to his name, Valladolid manager Paulo Pezzolano has been booked more often than any La Liga player this season, so it came as no surprise when he was ejected for the second half for his protestations during half-time. Back on the field, both sides were struggling to create clear-cut opportunities as the clock ticked by.

However, with 20 minutes remaining, Getafe took the lead when substitute Alvaro Rodriguez - who had only been on the pitch for five minutes - fired powerfully on the turn to leave Hein with no chance as the Azulones dealt the first blow.

Things got even better for Jose Bordalas Jimenez’s side just three minutes later when defender Allan Nyom showed the finishing instincts of a striker to pounce on a loose ball inside the area and send it flying past Hein to ensure what could prove to be a pivotal result for Getafe.

The result lifts the jubilant Azulones two places to 15th, while Los Blanquivioletas remain 19th and still very much in trouble at the bottom of the table, as their five-game unbeaten head-to-head record came to an end.

