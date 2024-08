Valladolid agree Latasa terms with Real Madrid

Real Valladolid are closing on a deal for Real Madrid striker Juanmi Latasa.

Okdiario says Real Madrid are prepared to sell the youngster to Valladolid for a knockdown fee.

Real Madrid are seeking €5m cash plus 50 per cent of any sell-on fee from Valladolid for the striker.

Valladolid are happy with the terms and the deal could be closed by the end of today.

Latasa spent last season on-loan with Getafe.