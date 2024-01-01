Real Madrid, Barcelona watching Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold

Tribal Football
Real Madrid and Barcelona are watching Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Now inside the final year of his current deal, Alexander-Arnold is yet to open talks with Liverpool about an extension.

The Sun says watching developments are LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, which both have concerns about their fullback positions.

Any move this month is unlikely, but the LaLiga interest puts pressure on Liverpool with Alexander-Arnold free to commit to a pre-contract from January 1.

Currently on £180,000-a-week, Liverpool are willing to hand the defender a raise, but won't break the bank to keep the Scouser.

