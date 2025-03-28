Valencia star Umar Sadiq a major doubt for Mallorca clash

Tribal Football
Nigeria international Umar Sadiq is a major doubt for Valencia’s La Liga fixture against Real Mallorca on Sunday.

Following his return from international assignment, the gangling striker failed to train with his team due to viral infection.“Sadiq was at the Ciutat Esportiva yesterday working and getting back into the swing of things, but he couldn’t train today due to a fever. Everyone else is fine. Sadiq should train tomorrow,” head coach Carlos Corberan told the club website.

Even at this, he might not be fully fit for the Spanish topflight showdown against Jagoba Arrasate’s Pirates.

Since joining Valencia from Real Sociedad, Sadiq has scored four goals in eight league appearances.

