Valencia midfielder Pepelu frustrated with Mir over arrest

Pepelu has admitted frustration with Valencia teammate Rafa Mir.

Mir was arrested and released for sexual assault on the weekend. Mir has insisted on his innocence.

In response, Pepelu lamented: “It is a lack of respect for the club and the fans that cannot be tolerated. It’s a difficult situation for him.

"And I hope and wish that he has learned and that obviously it will never happen again.

“We are not in a situation for this kind of thing. The coach has made it clear to him, and the club too. He is aware that he has done things very badly.”