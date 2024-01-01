DONE DEAL: Aston Villa midfielder Barrenechea explains Valencia choice

Aston Villa midfielder Enzo Barrenechea is delighted with his move to Valencia.

Barrenechea has joined Valencia on a season-long loan.

He said on Friday: "I'm very happy to be here, we've already been through the medical check-up, the signature and I'm waiting for the first training to be at the disposal of the coach.

"I've had several options, but with my family and my representative I've decided to come here, it was the best thing. I want to thank Aston Villa for letting me out and Valencia CF for trusting me.

On choosing Valencia, Barrenechea continued: "Because of the story, the number of Argentines who have passed through here, I had the opportunity to meet Valencia and I love the city. It's a club with a lot of history and I love the support.

"It was just three or four weeks ago that my family made the decision to start a new path in their life because we were always together, I went to England, my brother plays football in Italy and my sister started college here in Valencia. They came a few weeks ago to live in Valencia, they're already on the floor, and just the destination brought me here too.

"I've seen the staff and there are a lot of young players, I'm a midfielder who can bring footbakl, handle the two boxes, good aerial game... and my experience in Italian football."