DONE DEAL: Valencia sign Varela from Atletico Madrid

Valencia have signed German Varela from Atletico Madrid.

The winger has joined Los Che in a permanent deal, signing a four-year contract.

Varela said on Friday: "I'm really excited and being able to be here makes me very happy. It's a dream. I'm really looking forward to getting started, putting on the shirt and being able to start working with my new teammates.

"I can bring pace. I'm a player who can come play the ball short or make runs into space, who likes one-on-one situations and especially running into space.

"When I was little I played alongside Javi Guerra and Jesús Vázquez in the Valencian regional team, and I know many others from having played against them. I'm looking forward to putting on the shirt as soon as possible and playing."

