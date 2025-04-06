Valencia goalkeeper Mamardashvili: Vinicius Jr owes me 50 euros!

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgio Mamardashvili says Vincius Jr owes him 50 euros after victory at Real Madrid last night.

Los Che won 2-1 with Vini Jr scoring for Real Madrid, but he also failed from the spot on 13 minutes.

Mamardashvili says he bet the Brazilian before the penalty was taken 50 euros that he'd fail - a wager Vini Jr accepted.

The Georgia international said afterwards: "I won 50 euros."

He added: "I asked him if he wanted to bet 50 euros and he said yes, so I won. He was supposed to pay after the match…"

Asked if Vini Jr had paid him, Mamardashvili, replied: "No, no, no."

Mamardashvili will leave Valencia this summer for Liverpool.