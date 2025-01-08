Valencia coach Corberan pleased with Copa win at Eldense

Valencia coach Carlos Corberan was left pleased with their 2-0 Copa del Rey win at Eldense on Tuesday night.

Los Che won via goals from Sergi Canos and Diego Lopez.

Corberan later said, “The team has played with the necessary attitude to get through to the next round. That was the objective. I have seen commitment to achieve it. We have to use each match and training session to continue taking steps towards the identity that we want to build.

“I have seen a good predisposition from all the players. They have taken a step in their growth. All of them. No one has been below the demands of the game. I liked the players who have started and come on. It was important to increase the number of players for the team. These games help to homogenize and take a step forward as a group to achieve our objectives.”

On Umar Sadiq's debut, he added: “From day one he has come with the necessary attitude and mentality to play for Valencia CF. Whoever comes must come with that commitment and that intention to help. Today was a first step where he has shown that attitude necessary for this moment.”