Sadiq: My mission is to fight for Valencia

Carlos Volcano
Umar Sadiq is delighted joining Valencia.

The Nigeria striker has joined Valencia on-loan from Real Sociedad with an option to buy at the end of the season.

At his presentation on Saturday, Sadiq said: “First of all, the first day I spoke to Miguel (Corona, sporting director) I realised that there was a coincidence between Valencia and me because I am very hungry and I am also very hungry. And this coincidence was what made me decide. 

“It's not the normal situation for Valencia, which should be the case for this club. But Valencia is hungry, as was shown in the match against Real Madrid, but it was a case of bad luck.”

He also said, “I think it was last month (Valencia first called). They got in touch with me about three weeks ago. Valencia is one of the most important clubs in Spain and we are in the same situation of growth. 

“The coach explained to me what they need and that is for us all to fight. That is my mission, to fight for Valencia.

 “As a striker I want to score goals. As for the style of play and having the best possible results, it will depend on many factors.”

