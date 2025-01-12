Valencia coach Corberan happy with attitude for Sevilla draw

Valencia coach Carlos Corberan was happy after their 1-1 draw at Sevilla.

Luis Rioja put Valencia ahead before Adria Pedrosa struck for the hosts in injury-time.

Advertisement Advertisement

Corberan later said: “I saw my team compete in the way I want them to. From the start, I think the team made Sevilla FC uncomfortable. In the first half, I liked the way the team did in defence; we were able to defend high, press them and provoke them to attack. We got the intensity, attitude and energy right.

"In attack we controlled the ball, more so in our own half. Apart from the handling of some moments with ball recovery in the final stages, I'm satisfied with the first half. In the second half, we competed again, they changed their formation and we were able to find advantages and continue to circulate the ball and dominate possession.

"After we put ourselves in front, we defended more. Gayà's injury, due to the blow he suffered in the first half, forced us to change the formation, using a line of 5 and defending deep. Unfortunately, we were unable to maintain the advantage that would have given us three important points.”

The Los Che coach also said: “Overall, the team competed collectively and had a good game. I saw the attitude I want to see from my team, the dedication and commitment. In the final action, Sevilla prevented us from winning the game. I saw a lot of effort and commitment from everyone. The team grew and took a step forward, but it was not enough to take the three points.”