Tribal Football
Most Read
Leon in Manchester for Man Utd medical
Man Utd demand £100M for Mainoo and will not negotiate on his price
Man Utd boss Amorim won't rule out Mainoo sale
Juventus offer kicks Man Utd into action for Araujo

Valencia coach Corberan happy with attitude for Sevilla draw

Carlos Volcano
Valencia coach Corberan happy with attitude for Sevilla draw
Valencia coach Corberan happy with attitude for Sevilla drawProfimedia
Valencia coach Carlos Corberan was happy after their 1-1 draw at Sevilla.

Luis Rioja put Valencia ahead before Adria Pedrosa struck for the hosts in injury-time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Corberan later said: “I saw my team compete in the way I want them to. From the start, I think the team made Sevilla FC uncomfortable. In the first half, I liked the way the team did in defence; we were able to defend high, press them and provoke them to attack. We got the intensity, attitude and energy right. 

"In attack we controlled the ball, more so in our own half. Apart from the handling of some moments with ball recovery in the final stages, I'm satisfied with the first half. In the second half, we competed again, they changed their formation and we were able to find advantages and continue to circulate the ball and dominate possession.

"After we put ourselves in front, we defended more. Gayà's injury, due to the blow he suffered in the first half, forced us to change the formation, using a line of 5 and defending deep. Unfortunately, we were unable to maintain the advantage that would have given us three important points.”

The Los Che coach also said: “Overall, the team competed collectively and had a good game. I saw the attitude I want to see from my team, the dedication and commitment. In the final action, Sevilla prevented us from winning the game. I saw a lot of effort and commitment from everyone. The team grew and took a step forward, but it was not enough to take the three points.”

Mentions
LaLigaValenciaSevilla
Related Articles
Sevilla defender Bade tracked by Liverpool and Newcastle
Valencia interested in Bournemouth defender who is admired by Championship sides
Valencia coach Corberan coy over push for Bournemouth fullback Aarons