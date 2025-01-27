Valencia coach Corberan: Barcelona thrashing is painful

Valencia coach Carlos Corberan says they must "absorb the pain" of Sunday's 7-1 humiliation by Barcelona.

It was the first time in 70 years that Valencia had conceded seven goals.

Afterwards, a low-key Corberan said: “One can have doubts against Barcelona about playing with five or four (at the back). With four we were not able to sustain the lateral entries, the second plays, we were outnumbered. We changed to five, but we continued to have problems, against a team with such a high level.

“What happened tactically is that in the areas where we went to press we were not able to impose ourselves. With players of that speed, if you have doubts, the normal thing is that they will overtake you, as has happened.

"We have to deal with the pain. We have not represented Valencia CF at the level it deserves. It is painful, it requires a deep analysis of self-criticism and finding an answer and a solution. This defeat can only increase our desire to improve. This defeat cannot change the path we want to take.”