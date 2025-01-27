Barcelona coach Flick on Valencia thrashing: We played the perfect game

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says their 7-1 rout of Valencia was "the perfect game".

The result keeps Barca in third place on the LaLiga table, seven points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Flick was happy seeing his team changes work.

Changes:

"We needed those fresh legs. Everyone was very involved and played impeccably. We thought it was important to have fresh legs. We started off focused. The way we scored was excellent. It was a great game, perfect."

Wojciech Szczesny:

"We have never lost with Szczesny in goal. He has two wins. For Iñaki it is not the best situation, but this is football. You have to make decisions. We are professionals and it is our business. If we have to change, we do it. And I don't know what will happen in the future. Maybe he will play in the next games, but this is about performance and the team. They are both excellent goalkeepers and we make decisions, sometimes they are very similar. But this is my job. They are both fantastic goalkeepers. We decided that Szczesny would start today and it was the right decision."

Fermin Lopez:

"He's been involved in several goals and has won the MVP. I'm delighted with him, he's been good with the ball, in finishing... I'd like to give each player more minutes, but it's not always possible. We have fantastic players in midfield. Today he showed his strength and his fantastic dynamic in defence. It's incredible what he played. It's beautiful to watch him play. I'm very happy for him. For his two goals, his game..."

Consistency:

"It's a good situation that they make it difficult for me. We have some very quality players. La Liga is not going well for us, but we have started well and we want to continue on this path. We have to play, also against Atalanta, like today. That way the fans will be happy. Sometimes, you need to see how the game is going. We scored a lot of goals and we can think about making changes. The situation that I'm most impressed with is that when I spoke to Gavi and I was going to put him on for the last 15 minutes and he said 'no', he puts Pablo Torre on. It's fantastic to see how they are connected."

Thrashing:

"I like the hunger to score goals. It didn't end 2-0 or 3-0. They played until the end. I love that. I like to see it. More than the goals, what matters to me are the points, and we need more points."

Cruyffist:

"I'm a fan. I already said I didn't want to concede any goals, but in the second half, we scored two goals. It's great to see how we played today."

Eric Garcia:

"Yes, he's staying. I want him here. He's an important player. I know he wants to play, but today he was very good. He performed. He gave us stability. He can play in different positions."

Ansu Fati:

"I have no information. He wants to stay, that's fine. But the others also deserved to play. Now he is much better during training. He has improved. We will help him."

Ferran Torres:

"I'm happy, but he could have scored more goals. He played as a 9, and the decision was right. He also believes he could have scored several more goals."

Alejandro Balde:

"Balde is a player who needs confidence. His performance is incredible and he has improved and I love what I see. But he has potential and can be much better. He handles situations very well when he is under pressure. He can improve, defensively and offensively. He can score goals. It is very nice to see how he has improved."