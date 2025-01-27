Fermin: Both myself and Barcelona needed those goals

Fermin Lopez was delighted after his role in Barcelona's 7-1 romp over Valencia.

Fermin scored twice and made two assists on the night.

Named man-of-the-match afterwards, Fermin said: "I think we were having a bad run in the league and we needed this win. It's very important and now we have to keep fighting.

"I needed these goals. I was coming off a difficult period. I started the year with a lot of injuries... I'm happy with the win and personally I'm happy to continue gaining confidence and help the team.

"I think the manager tells us that, we are all important. Whoever comes out, we will give our level. That is what it means to be a team. We are going to fight for the League."

On the title, he added: "There is still a long way to go and we are sure to fight until the end."