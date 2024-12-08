Valencia coach Baraja refuses to quit after Rayo defeat: I didn't hears fan telling me to go

Valencia coach Ruben Baraja insists he won't walk away after defeat at home to Rayo Vallecano.

Pathe Ciss hit an early winner for Rayo and after the 0-1 defeat, Baraja rejected questions about his position.

Defeat:

"The result is tough, we were really looking forward to winning at home, our change had to come from there. We started off very tense and we gave them chances to get ahead. We pushed but we couldn't turn the game around. We have to keep going. They played their game. We had our moments, but we have to accept the result."

Changes in the system:

"We wanted to keep the 5-4-1 and they hit us on the left side and we got scared and a bit nervous. In the second half we changed things but we weren't able to equalise."

Almeida's frustrated change

"We thought Almeida could give us something more, but the team was not bad and we preferred to bring on two wingers."

Do you still have the strength to get the team out of relegation?

"I feel very strong and encouraged. It's hard but we can't stop and we have to hold our heads up high. The fans will be very angry and we can't give up on scoring points."

Has the club reinforced you? Are you considering leaving?

"The first question is not for me. The second, I don't know if you know me, but I don't give up. It is not in my will or in my character to give up."

You would understand the dismissal?

"It's not a question for me. When these things happen, we have to talk calmly and without getting heated."

Rioja has said that they are not proving to be top-class players:

"When things like this happen, we all get into a drama mode. We have to stay calm and cool-headed. The easy thing to do is to break everything, but there is a chance because there is still a lot left to do. We weren't that far from tying the game either. Dramatizing is not good."

People have chanted "Pipo leave now":

"I haven't heard it. It's a pain when you see that things aren't going well and your Valencianism and your work are questioned. I understand that people are angry. We can improve."

