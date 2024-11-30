Baraja blasts Valencia players after defeat at Mallorca: This has to stop happening!

Valencia coach Ruben Baraja was furious with his players after their 2-1 defeat at Real Mallorca last night.

Luis Rioja had Valencia ahead via a penalty before Mallorca fought back to win via goals from Cyle Larin and Abdon Prats.

Afterwards, Baraja snapped: “The analysis has to be done from the final result.

“We were not successful in the two actions that led to a goal. If we do not understand that in the situation we are in we cannot let go of advantages like today's ... then this is much more complicated.

"For me, we lost the game. It was a ball that went backwards and they caught us off guard. We lost concentration in the two goal-scoring actions.

"You change with mentality, with character, with attitude, with wanting to be there, with intensity, with living the game.

"This has to stop happening. The result is very hard: two shots, two goals."

