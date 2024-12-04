Agent defends Valencia coach Baraja: He didn't buy the players

The agent of Valencia coach Ruben Baraja has hit back at his critics.

Baraja is struggling to get Valencia to click this season, with Los Che currently second from bottom in LaLiga.

Agent Manuel Quilon said: "Rubén trains the players he has, for him the ones he has are the best, and he doesn't set up the squad.

"He is the coach, as he doesn't set up the squad and he doesn't have the capacity to make decisions based on economic resources or on, let's say, sporting decisions that correspond to other people, both in the executive and economic part of the club and in the sporting part, we are not going to go into that.

"He is doing the work he can with many young boys, he has up to seven players sometimes from the second RFEF, and he is doing what he can. I am convinced that if he holds on a bit the team will get him out of there, for sure, because he is a person who has great consistency and resistance in doing things and a great personality, but it is not an easy job, it is not an easy job for him or for any coach who was there."

