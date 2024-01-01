Tribal Football
Most Read
Como coach Cesc excited by test facing Conte's Napoli
Jesus Navas prepares for final Gran Derbi as Sevilla face Real Betis
Napoli striker Lukaku makes Belgium request
Rudiger: Yamal quite scary; I want this Arsenal defender at Real Madrid

Valencia coach Baraja: Leganes point a step forward

Valencia coach Baraja: Leganes point a step forward
Valencia coach Baraja: Leganes point a step forwardLaLiga
Valencia coach Ruben Baraja insists their 0-0 draw at Leganes is a positive point.

Baraja conceded away fans were unhappy, but insists they must be realistic.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said afterwards: "We were coming off four defeats, zero points, ten goals against, we kept a clean sheet and we lacked accuracy up front.

"When you change it is so that the team improves. Away from home the team did not have defensive stability or not like the one we have at home. The full-backs are there to give you depth. We have two casualties on the left side and we have also had to adapt to that.

"I always try to be on the side of the fans and let them show their discontent. They have been supporting us throughout the game and we respect their opinion. It's a shame that we didn't take advantage of the chances we had to take the lead, but the team gave everything it had, gave it their all... We appreciate them coming.

"If you come from four games with defeats and 13 goals against... well, it's a step forward to get a point with a clean sheet. We would have liked to have been more successful and have gotten three points. But when you come from a difficult situation, I think the attitude of the players has been positive."

Mentions
LaLigaBaraja RubenLeganesValencia
Related Articles
Leganes coach Jimenez on Valencia stalemate: Our fate this season is to SUFFER
Baraja confident Valencia job safe ahead of Leganes trip
Valencia in new contract talks with Mosquera