Valencia coach Baraja: Leganes point a step forward

Valencia coach Ruben Baraja insists their 0-0 draw at Leganes is a positive point.

Baraja conceded away fans were unhappy, but insists they must be realistic.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said afterwards: "We were coming off four defeats, zero points, ten goals against, we kept a clean sheet and we lacked accuracy up front.

"When you change it is so that the team improves. Away from home the team did not have defensive stability or not like the one we have at home. The full-backs are there to give you depth. We have two casualties on the left side and we have also had to adapt to that.

"I always try to be on the side of the fans and let them show their discontent. They have been supporting us throughout the game and we respect their opinion. It's a shame that we didn't take advantage of the chances we had to take the lead, but the team gave everything it had, gave it their all... We appreciate them coming.

"If you come from four games with defeats and 13 goals against... well, it's a step forward to get a point with a clean sheet. We would have liked to have been more successful and have gotten three points. But when you come from a difficult situation, I think the attitude of the players has been positive."