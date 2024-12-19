Valencia coach Baraja frustrated after Espanyol draw: I don't know what happened

Valencia coach Ruben Baraja was left frustrated after their 1-1 draw at Espanyol.

Diego Lopez canceled out Juan Puado's opener for Espanyol, though Valencia also had a 94th minute winner disallowed.

Afterwards, Baraja said: "I still have doubts about the last play, I don't know what happened. I would like to know or for a specialist to define that play for us because I don't understand.

“I think that when a goalkeeper drops the ball from his hands and a striker is close, he can score a goal, whether he is offside or not. It could be offside, but Dani (Gomez) does nothing to go for the ball. Good. From then on, the ball drops, which is a technical error that can happen and Dani scores a goal: where is the offside?

"I don't know, I might be wrong , but that action has left me with many doubts, I don't know what the assessment is.”

He also said, “Given how the game went, especially the second half, it felt short, to be honest. But we couldn't capitalise on our chances and sometimes, when you can't win, you have to value the point away from home because it at least changes the dynamic.

"Now we have to do well on Sunday at home."

Baraja added: "Given your nature, how you live this profession, it is a time to insist and persist, to achieve small achievements, which may seem like they don't have much value, but they do have value, like the team trying to win the game as they did today."