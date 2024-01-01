Valencia chief Corona: We sign Mir at his optimal age

Valencia chief Miguel Angel Corona has welcomed Rafa Mir's return.

The striker has re-signed for Valencia this week from Sevilla.

Corona said at Friday's presentation: “Thank you also for your effort. We have also spoken many times about the desire you had to be here again, with this shirt. It has taken us all a long time for this to happen, but all's well that ends well. You are here today and we are happy.

"As with (Stole) Dimitrievski, what can we say about your hunger, desire, enthusiasm to be with us, to play in front of our fans again as you already did in Saint Petersburg? Rafa is a forward that you all know. He also gives us much more competitiveness in the position and, of course, in the team, and is at an optimal age of 27 years old.

"He continues the transfer idea that we have always proposed when we have spoken with (Ruben) Baraja about it.”