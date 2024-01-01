Valencia chief Corona delighted securing Duro to new deal

Valencia striker Hugo Duro has signed a new contract.

Duro has penned terms to 2028.

Advertisement Advertisement

Los Che chief Miguel Angel Corona said, “We are very happy, very proud of this contractual extension, renewal of one of our forwards who, in addition, in this time has become a player very loved by our fans and who represents, to a large extent, all those values ​​and that DNA that we want for our team.

“When two parties want the same thing you always end up finding the formula. Thank you for the love that Hugo has for our team, with the passion that he plays every day. It is the great example that with work you achieve great things.

"He arrived three years ago, at the last minute of the market, without having played, barely, in the Primera Division and three years later he already has more than 100 games with our shirt and has become a very important and very loved player for us."