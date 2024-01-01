Valencia keeper Mamardashvili admits they're in relegation battle

Valencia goalkeeper Georgi Mamardashvili admits they're in a relegation battle.

Valencia have struggled so far this season and sit inside the bottom three on the LaLiga table.

Mamardashvili said, "I am fully focused, 100%, on helping my team keep its place in La Liga. I will work hard for that.

"Also, we were unlucky with the schedule at the start of the season. We had to play against big teams like Barcelona, ​​Atlético and Athletic. We will be able to turn the situation around.

"Now there are matches coming up in which we can take points. We look to the future with hope."