Valdano hails Ancelotti influence on Ceballos' sudden Real Madrid form

Former Real Madrid GM Jorge Valdano says the form of Dani Ceballos is due to the coaching of Carlo Ancelotti.

Valdano has hailed the work of Ancelotti in finding a role for the midfielder this season.

He said on Movistar: "This new version of Ceballos has a lot to do with the Real Madrid coach. Let's stop defining him as a manager, because he has already invented too many things throughout his career for us not to value his technical quality as a coach.

"Ancelotti had many problems at the start of the season, especially after the departure of Toni Kroos, but little by little he is finding the formula in midfield with Ceballos as one of the main protagonists. One of Carletto's obsessions is to improve the defensive system and Ceballos is giving it the necessary balance thanks to his physical display.

"Ancelotti is knowing how to get the best version of the Sevilla midfielder, who is offering his most dynamic football by playing with fewer touches and with a significant dose of sacrifice."