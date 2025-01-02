Utrecht move for Leganes loanee Haller

FC Utrecht are eyeing Leganes striker Sebastien Haller.

Haller is on-loan at Leganes this season from Borussia Dortmund, though the arrangement is expected to be cut short this month.

Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "FC Utrecht now pushing to sign Sébastien Haller on loan.

"Talks with BVB about the new details are ongoing and positive. The loan with Leganés is set to be terminated at the request of all parties involved.

"Haller is open to a return to Utrecht, where he was successful between 2015 and 2017."