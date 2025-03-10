Umar Sadiq: Valencia fans' new goalscoring hero

Valencia CF fans have a new hero and his name is Umar Sadiq.

When the Nigerian striker was signed on loan from Real Sociedad in January, it was a roll of the dice as those in the Mestalla offices sought any kind of spark that could change the team’s fortunes. And, it has worked to perfection.

With a 2-1 victory over Real Valladolid on Saturday, in which Sadiq scored the winning goal, Valencia CF have finally climbed out of the relegation zone for the first time since September. Several players have stepped up their performances in recent weeks, but Sadiq’s goals have been the key. After rescuing a 3-3 draw and a point with a sublime backheel goal away at CA Osasuna last week, this matchday he pounced inside the area to score in the second half of the crucial match against Real Valladolid.

It means Sadiq has four goals from his past four LALIGA EA SPORTS matches. Having netted one in the Copa del Rey too, he has five total goals for his new club in 10 appearances. That’s already more goals than the four he scored in 50 matches for Real Sociedad.

Umar Sadiq celebrates another VCF goal LaLiga

Umar Sadiq: Feeling at home at Mestalla

It has to be said that Sadiq suffered the worst luck when he moved to Real Sociedad in the summer of 2022. He scored on his debut for the Basque club, in a game against Atlético de Madrid, but then suffered a cruciate ligament tear in his second appearance. After recovering from that long-term injury, he struggled to rediscover his best form.

Over the years, Sadiq has played for many different clubs, and this loan to Valencia CF is the eighth loan of his career. But, he feels comfortable playing at Mestalla, and for Carlos Corberán, the coach who is the other key figure in Valencia CF’s turnaround.

Following the win over Real Valladolid, Sadiq explained how Corberán helped him remain confident after having missed some first-half chances. The striker stated: “Today I missed like two or three chances and we went back to the dressing room and he said to us that we should forget about the first half and play the second half with the right mentality. We went back out for the second half and we delivered.”

Corberán echoed that sentiment in his own press conference: “Sadiq exemplified the game as a whole, with some misses but then the right mentality to bounce back. There is a parallel between what Sadiq did and what the team did.”

It seems Sadiq has earned the trust of the coach, and the centre-forward position in the team’s 4-2-3-1 formation. Yet, there is still a lot of work for Valencia CF and Sadiq to do. Los Che are now outside the relegation zone, but only by a margin of one point. If this historic club is to avoid a first relegation since 1986, they’ll need a few more goals from Sadiq. And, he is eager to provide them.