UEFA release statement over Real Madrid Ballon d'Or controversy
UEFA have released a statement over last week's Ballon d'Or controversy.

Real Madrid refused to attend the event after learning that Vinicius Junior had been beaten by Manchester City midfielder Rodri to the award.

Many claims of bias against Real Madrid have been raised, which UEFA are now formally rejecting.

A statement, published by Sport, read: "We categorically deny the claims circulating about UEFA's alleged comments on the Ballon d'Or result.

"Neither UEFA nor its president have made any statements or comments on the results of the award selection. Such reports are totally unfounded and do not reflect reality."

UEFA warns that it may take legal action against "any party involved in the dissemination of these false statements".

