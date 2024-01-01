Tribal Football
Turkish coaching great Terim: Real Madrid midfielder Guler has Ballon d'Or potential
Turkish coaching great Fatih Terim is convinced Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler is on his way to greatness.

Guler is already making his mark for Turkey in the Euros after ending his first season for Real with a flourish.

Terim told O Jogo: : "He is still 19 years old, but in possession he is as dominant as the more experienced players. When he went to Spain I spoke to him : I told him that we were proud of him, that I believed in him a lot and I wished him success. He always wants to play, it is very important to plan correctly.

"He works with Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, so he undergoes a thorough evaluation. In recent years, players like Tchouaméni, Díaz, Valverde, Camavinga have been inserted into the Real Madrid system. However, I believe that Arda Güler will accelerate this development. It is exciting to think of him alongside Mbappé and Vinicius next season.

"If he thinks about his career correctly   and, hopefully, stays healthy and injury-free, he could assert his talent and one day even be among the candidates for the Ballon d'Or. Let me be the first to say it!" 

