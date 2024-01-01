Real Madrid hero Guti: Guler a better option than Camavinga

Real Madrid hero Guti admits he's a fan of Arda Guler.

Indeed, Guti says he'd go with the Turk ahead of Eduardo Camavinga in Real's midfield next season.

He said on El Chiringuito: "He is a player whose profile is in danger of extinction.

"He has the talent of another time, at one time, we saw more players like him, but not today...

"He is a player who does not have the physique that Valverde or Camavinga can have, but he gives you other things that Camavinga surely does not have."