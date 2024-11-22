Turan urges Real Madrid whiz Guler to be patient

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Arda Turan hopes Real Madrid give young midfielder Arda Guler a fresh playing chance.

Guler has been held back by coach Carlo Ancelotti so far this season.

Former Turkey and Atletico Madrid star Turan told AS: "Güler is a very special talent. He has unique qualities.

"I am sure he will surpass me. He has many years ahead of him. 

Once he combines his talent with the actual level he is playing at and completes his adjustment process, I believe he will achieve even greater success.

