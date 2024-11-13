Nihat tells Real Madrid: Send Guler to Real Sociedad!

Former Real Sociedad and Turkey star Nihat Kahveci is frustrated seeing Arda Guler struggling at Real Madrid.

Nihat insists Guler should be allowed to leave Real Madrid on-loan in January.

He told AS: “I pray for him, so that he can show his immense talent. He is a player of a very high category and he likes to be a leader on the pitch. He needs to play to develop. Spending so much time on the bench is not good for him. If (Carlo) Ancelotti gives him continuity he will go further and he will progress spectacularly. I am sure of it.

“He will go as far as he wants to go. If they let him, he will play much better than he has done so far because one of his virtues is that he never settles and always wants to improve . We already know that succeeding at Madrid is not easy because the demands are maximum and he must always win, but they must trust Güler because he will respond on the pitch. He can be the leader of Madrid in the future because his character is strong and he is never afraid. His personality is great.

“He is surrounded by superstars, but he needs to have more presence. He is a jewel and must grow . He will not disappoint. For us he is a national pride. If Madrid do not want him, they should loan him to La Real. At Anoeta he will make people happy."